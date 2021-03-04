Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea earned a mightily impressive victory against Liverpool thanks to Mason Mount’s stunning first-half strike. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-0 win at Anfield.

Edouard Mendy: 6

A spectator in the first half, Mendy finally had to make a routine save in the final 10 minutes, but was otherwise untroubled.







Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Azpilicueta defended solidly, was spot on positionally and joined in the attack when he could, notably setting up an early chance for Timo Werner.

Andreas Christensen: 9

The Dane was flawless, making countless interceptions and defending imperiously. He read the game impeccably and kept his concentration superbly in the latter stages.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

He got away with one sloppy pass early on but his no-nonsense defending was vital in seeing out a magnificent win.

Reece James: 8

There were a couple of nervy moments where he nearly got robbed in possession and he was lucky not to be booked for a rash challenge on Sadio Mane, but his touch, work-rate and ability on the ball were excellent.

Jorginho: 8

Quietly effective in the first half and increasingly important after the break, Jorginho provided super protection and played with good tempo with the ball.

N’Golo Kante: 8

The Frenchman gave a trademark performance, bringing his usual dynamism at both ends. And it was his pass that set Mount free on the right for the winning goal.

Ben Chilwell: 8

Retained his place because of the extra pace he offers over Marcos Alonso and had a more than steady game, both in defence against the considerable threat of Mo Salah.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

He understandably looked sharper than in the below-par display against Manchester United, but was still some way off his best. Ziyech showed flashes of his class but generally lacked precision with his passing.

Mason Mount: 9

A glorious goal stands out but Mount was exceptional in every area, running in behind, chasing down relentlessly and showing real quality in possession.

Timo Werner: 7

Werner’s early miss from Azpilicueta’s pass was poor, but his running and ability to pull defenders out of position cannot be underestimated. He was desperately unlucky to have a goal ruled out by the smallest of fractions and could easily have ended up with a couple of goals with a bit more fortune.

Christian Pulisisc: 6

The American posed a regular threat as Chelsea looked to close the game out on the break but did not get the chance to use his pace and dribbling ability during his 25 minutes on the pitch.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Brought on with just over 10 minutes remaining, Kovacic played his part in a smashing victory.







