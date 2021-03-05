Tuchel ‘cannot wait’ to have fans back

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says football is not the same without fans and it will be a pleasure to see Blues supporters being able back their team.

The German has gone 10 games unbeaten since replacing club legend Frank Lampard as boss, with Thursday’s impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield seeing them return to the top four in the Premier League.







Fans are set to return by the end of the season, with coronavirus restrictions being slowly lifted.

The former Paris St Germain coach said: “Football is not the same, because we play for the fans.

“It gives you a certain edge and a certain energy that you cannot have in an empty stadium.

“Do we like it? No. Are we grateful that we can still play? Yes. Absolutely. But you cannot compare it. I cannot wait until our fans are back.”

Tuchel is confident that Blues supporters will enjoy seeing his side play.

“It will be a pleasure if they feel the same energy that I feel on the sideline,” he added. “I think we can really get the crowd going.

“I cannot wait until everybody is there because this team has everything to entertain our supporters and hopefully it is as soon as possible.”







