Toney and Chelsea trio named in England squad

Ivan Toney has been recalled to the England squad for this month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The Brentford striker has been included following his return to action after completing an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules.

Ben Chilwell has been included by boss Gareth Southgate despite a recent hamstring injury. The left-back’s Chelsea team-mates Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer have also been called up, as has Ealing-born Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.







With Manchester United’s Luke Shaw unavailable, Southgate is hoping that Chilwell, who has resumed training, will be fit enough to play.

Southgate said: “In some positions we have a lot of depth. In others we’re short. Left-back is one.

“We have other players who might adjust in that role. We hope Ben Chilwell comes through this week, Luke Shaw being out is a problem for us.”

Palmer, meanwhile, has been outstanding for Chelsea since his move from Manchester City and has played himself into contention for a place in England’s squad for this summer’s European Championships.

“You can see, and have always been able to see, the quality he has,” said Southgate.

“You could see last year how outstanding a technical finisher he was.

“He’s shown great composure in some real pressure moments for his club. He’s adaptable – he can play two or three positions.

“He’s had an outstanding season and is in on merit.”

England squad

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

