Mbeumo could return for Brentford but Norgaard is ruled out

Brentford will be without Christian Norgaard for this weekend’s trip to Burnley but boss Thomas Frank hopes to include Bryan Mbeumo as well as Sergio Reguilon.

Norgaard went off injured during the first half of the defeat against Arsenal and has been forced to withdraw from the Denmark squad for their matches against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands.

Reguilon missed the Arsenal game with a minor hamstring problem but has trained this week and looks likely to be available to face the Clarets.







Mbeumo, meanwhile, has been out since December with an ankle injury and is touch-and-go for Saturday’s match.

Frank explained: “Norgaard is out due to a back injury from when Gabriel hit him in the Arsenal game.

“With Bryan I may be able to involve him in the squad this weekend. He is one of our best players but I need to find out if it’s a touch too early.”







