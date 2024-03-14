Cueva set to leave Brentford and join Chelsea

Bernardo Cueva is to leave Brentford for Chelsea.

The Mexican (pictured on the right above) holds the position of tactical statistician at Brentford.

He is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the club becoming established in the Premier League – particularly their success from set-pieces.

Cueva was appointed in 2020, initially as an analyst, and is a key member of head coach Thomas Frank’s backroom team.







And after Chelsea moved for him as part of an overhaul at Stamford Bridge, a deal has been agreed for him to join the Blues this summer as set-piece coach. He will remain remain at Brentford for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Bees’ director of football Phil Giles and recruitment chief Lee Dykes are both under consideration to replace Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is set to join Manchester United.







