Brentford’s Giles and Dykes being considered for Newcastle role

Brentford’s Phil Giles and Lee Dykes are among the contenders to replace Dan Ashworth at Newcastle.

Magpies sporting director Ashworth is set to leave the club and join Manchester United.

And he could be replaced by Bees director of football Giles, who is on the radar because of the job he has done in west London. So too is head of recruitment Dykes.

Giles is a lifelong Newcastle fan and was a season ticket holder at St James’ Park prior to joining Brentford in 2015.







