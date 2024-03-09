Havertz got away with ‘clear dive’ – Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insisted Kai Havertz should have been sent off following “a clear dive” before the German’s late header clinched victory for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz, who received a yellow card in the first half, scored the winner four minutes from time but seemed lucky to still be on the pitch after escaping a second booking for a dive in the penalty area midway through the second half.

“It’s a dive. A clear dive. I wish he would just admit it,” Frank said.







“Of course it should have been a second yellow and a red card. Then he wouldn’t have been able to score the winner and we could have gained a bit more momentum to potentially win the game.”

Yoane Wissa’s equaliser deep into first-half stoppage time cancelled out Declan Rice’s first half header, but Havertz restored Arsenal’s lead.

The defeat leaves injury-hit Brentford in 15th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Their injury worries worsened when captain Christian Norgaard was taken off during the first half.

Frank said: “It’s tough. I feel even more for the players. They showed unbelievable mentality, effort and determination to come here to Arsenal, the in-form team in the division and almost deliver a defensive masterclass.

“We were missing seven players and our captain gets injured after 25 minutes and we still put an unbelievable shift in with the third or fourth worst budget in the league. I am so proud.”







