Pochettino: Chelsea chiefs will judge me

Mauricio Pochettino says the Chelsea hierarchy must judge whether his first season in charge can be considered a success.

The head coach was asked ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City whether a semi-final in addition to having reached the Carabao Cup final would be seen by him as a success.

But the Argentine, who has faced criticism from disgruntled Chelsea fans, was reluctant to be drawn on the issue.

“It’s not interesting what I think, or what it means to me to be successful. If I say one thing, people will go in another direction,” Pochettino said.







“Most important is how the owner and the sporting directors are going to judge our jobs.”

With silverware still achievable this season, despite a disappointing Premier League campaign, Pochettino insisted he is focused on building for the future.

“We arrived here to try to help in a project that is completely different to the past in this club,” he said.

“We are doing everything to try to be supportive and help what the club is building here, to add our knowledge to benefit the club for the future and create something different.”







