Frank hails ‘immense’ Toney after Bees striker’s triumphant return

Thomas Frank hailed the impact of returning striker Ivan Toney, who helped Brentford overcome Nottingham Forest.

Toney came back to captain the Bees after an eight-month ban for breaching FA gambling regulations.

Brentford had to respond when Forest midfielder Danilo volleyed in the opening goal with just three minutes gone.

Toney levelled with a free kick before Ben Mee headed Brentford in front in the second half.









Chris Wood equalised for Forest with a glancing header, before the hosts eventually prevailed with a fine effort by Neal Maupay.

Brentford moved two places up to 14th in the Premier League table.

“It was a big win and three points for us. We were overdue three points. It was clearly enough to win and it was well-deserved,” said boss Frank.

“Ivan set the stage – I must say it was classic Ivan today. He loves the big stage and was extra impressive to come back after eight months to play the way he did.

“His goal was clever and his work ethic and link-up play was super impressive. I just took it as any other game apart from saying to Ivan beforehand that it was good to have him back.

“When you have big personalities it tends to lift the rest of the team. His personality and character was immense.”

Crucially, it was a return to winning ways for Brentford, who had lost seven of their past eight league matches.

“We have had a few setbacks but we have kept going,” added Frank.

“Our character is a big part of our success and that is a big credit to the players. It was about Ivan today, but it was also about the team.

“If Ivan didn’t perform today we probably still would have won. And Neal deserves a lot of praise for his work, and the way he took his goal was great.”

