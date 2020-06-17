Transfer gossip: Werner latest – and Leicester reportedly lead race for Benrahma

Some of the latest transfer speculation involving the area’s clubs…

Comments by RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann have led to speculation over when Timo Werner is likely to be able to play for Chelsea.

Nagelsmann has insisted that Werner remains in his plans for the delayed Champions League’s scheduled return in August.

It comes after reports that Werner was set to snub the German club’s European campaign so he can immediately start playing for Chelsea once a deal for him is rubber-stamped.

Chelsea have agreed the transfer, which is expected to be announced shortly.

Leicester want Benrahma – Express

Leicester City lead a race to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma, according to the Daily Express.

Benrahma has been linked with Chelsea and reports originating from his native Algeria have claimed that the Blues have been in talks to sign him.





The Express say there is interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but that Leicester are currently in pole position to sign him.

United want Willian – reports

There continues to be speculation over the future of Willian.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract expires soon and he has been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

Now reports are claiming that Manchester United are interested in Willian and have made contact with his representatives.

Bayern reportedly favourites to sign Havertz

Bayern Munich are reportedly favourites to sign Kai Havertz.

Chelsea have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen winger, as have Manchester United.

But the Daily Telegraph reports that Bayern are in “pole position” to sign Havertz.

It was claimed this week that Chelsea are willing to offer £75m for Havertz but that Leverkusen want £15m for him.

The Express claimed this could result in the Germany international instead joining United or Liverpool.

The Express declared that the Blues’ “transfer maestro” Marina Granovskaia wiould have to negotiate a deal or manager Frank Lampard “might be forced to see Havertz rock up at one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals” next season.

Sarri wants Chelsea duo – reports

Juventus want to sign both Jorginho and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, reports claim.

Jorginho previously played under Juve boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and Chelsea and has long been tipped to join him in Turin.

And the Express have picked up reports in Italy claiming that Sarri is keen to sign the duo as part of a swap deal.

It follows recent reports that Juve could offer Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot in part exchange.

However, The Athletic have reported that Jorginho and Sarri have not spoken since Sarri left Chelsea last summer and that the midfielder is set to stay

Alonso has also been linked with a potential move to Newcastle.

Alonso is among several players expected to leave Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

The Express say he has been lined up as a possible signing by Newcastle for after a proposed takeover of the Tyneside club is completed.

Speculation over Eze’s future continues

QPR’s valuation of Ebere Eze could put off West Ham and Newcastle, the Mail has suggested.

Rangers plan to hold out for the highest possible price for the forward, who has been watched by Premier League clubs.

West London Sport revealed in January that an approach for Eze from Crystal Palace had been rejected, having previously revealed the Eagles were showing an interest in him.

He has since been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea.

Newcastle and West Ham have more recently been linked with Eze, but the Mail suggest the potential price could deter them.

The Express, on the other hand, have suggested that Jamie Reuben – currently a QPR director – being involved in the proposed takeover of Newcastle means the Tyneside club could be favourites to sign Eze.

Fenerbahce linked with Osayi-Samuel

Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel from QPR.

Turkish television channel Haber Global have reported that Fener have identified Osayi-Samuel as a possible signing.

West London Sport recently revealed that QPR had rejected a bid from Club Brugge for the 22-year-old.

The Belgian outfit offered just over £3m for the winger, who has been outstanding this season.

The bid was promptly turned down and QPR remain in discussions with Osayi-Samuel over a new contract.

Options to extend the contracts of Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning by a year were recently taken up – both deals were due to expire this summer.

QPR are hoping to tie them to longer-term deals but expect interest this summer in the likes of Osayi-Samuel and Eze.

The club have been looking at potential replacements. West London Sport recently revealed that Rangers are interested in Guingamp’s Axel Urie.







