Chelsea cemented their position in the top four with a hugely impressive 4-0 win over Everton. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in a one-sided match at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Restored to the Premier League side after impressing in the FA Cup win over Liverpool, Kepa had very little to do, apart from one slightly unconvincing first-half save.





Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

A no-thrills display from Azpilicueta, who defended calmly and was never really needed in attack.

Kurt Zouma: 6

Zouma was generally solid but was again guilty of a couple of sloppy moments, notably when he lost possession in the build up a glorious chance for Dominic Calvert-Lewin before the interval.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

The German organised those around him, was vocal throughout and didn’t put a foot wrong, albeit it in the face of a very limited Everton attack.

Marcos Alonso: 7

As with his fellow full-back, Alonso was not really needed a great deal in attack, but still got forward well and provided good support.

Billy Gilmour: 9

It seemed inevitable Gilmour would struggle to back up his awesome performance against Liverpool in midweek – but the young Scot was majestic from start to finish on his full Premier League debut. He found space in deep areas, making things simple and easy for his centre-backs to find him, and was unflappably excellent in possession. Gilmour found the right balance between keeping tings simple and playing a telling forward pass and was the key man in Chelsea’s win. He was equally as good in a more advance role late on after Reece James came on.

Mason Mount: 8

An exquisite early goal settled both him and the side and was the starting point for a ruthless win. Mount’s energy and work-rate was once again superb as was his quality.

Ross Barkley: 9

Barkley was superb throughout. He started well and seemed to be provoked into even better things by the constant booing from the Everton fans. The England played with supreme confidence following his goal against Liverpool in midweek and relished the responibility of his seniority in an energetic, but youthful Chelsea midfield.

Pedro: 8

Pedro’s performance was one that many thought was beyond him, but he has clearly benefited from recent outings and showed he still has plenty to offer. The Spaniard was sharp and dangerous, always involved and got through plenty of defensive work too.

Willian: 8

A threat from the first minute, Willian’s performance was excellent with his final ball matching his approach play and rounding things off with a beautifully struck goal from the edge of the box – his second goal in two games.

Olivier Giroud: 7

A wonderfully controlled first-time finish sealed an excellent victory and was thoroughly deserved. Giroud’s presence and measured touch provided the focal point for as good a home display has been seen under Frank Lampard.

Reece James: 7

James shone after coming on a holding role with the game already won.

Faustino Ajnorin: 6

He should probably have celebrated his Premier League debut with a goal but hesitated briefly when played in by Gilmour and the chance was gone. Anjorin saw plenty of the ball in his time on the pitch, where he was joined by fellow academy product Armando Broja for the final few minutes.







