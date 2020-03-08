Chelsea 4 Everton 0

Chelsea took a huge step towards a top-four finish with a resounding victory at Stamford Bridge.

Mason Mount put them after 15 minutes and Pedro doubled the lead six minutes later.





Goals early in the second half by Willian and Olivier Giroud sealed the win for Chelsea, who moved five points clear of fifth-placed Wolves.

It was an unhappy return to the Bridge for Everton’s former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose team were outplayed.

Chelsea, with youngster Billy Gilmour again in midfield, went ahead courtesy of Mount’s sixth goal of the season.

Mount laid the ball off to Pedro on the left and collected the Spaniard’s return pass in fine style, turning and shooting right-footed past Jordan Pickford at the England keeper’s near post.

And Pedro rounded off a slick team move with an emphatic finish to put the hosts in control.

Ross Barkley, playing against his former club, played a perfectly-timed pass in behind the Everton defence and Pedro calmly slotted past Pickford.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then missed a great chance to pull a goal back for Everton.

Richarlison got the better of Kurt Zouma and set up the striker, who directed his shot woefully wide of the target with just keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to beat.

A goal at that stage would have given Everton a fighting chance, but there was no way back for them once Chelsea scored twice in the space of three minutes soon after the interval.

Willian thumped home from 25 yards and then crossed from the left for Giroud to score from close range.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Gilmour, Mount (60), Willian (Anjorin 71), Giroud (Broja 85), Pedro.

Subs not used: Caballero, Christensen, Batshuayi, Tomori.







