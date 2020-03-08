Carlo Ancelotti speaks of ‘joy’ at reception from Chelsea fans despite miserable return
Carlo Ancelotti said he felt “joy” at his reception from Chelsea fans despite an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge.
Everton’s former Chelsea boss was given a rousing welcome by the home fans, who remember his successful time at the club fondly.
But the Italian saw his side thrashed 4-0 in what turned out to be a miserable afternoon for him.
Ancelotti said afterwards he felt “joy at the reception” but huge disappointment at how the game panned out.
He admitted: “Everything went wrong. We were not good enough defensively, we were too open, not compact and we lost a lot of duels.
“We made a lot of mistakes with the ball so it was not a good day. But we must learn from our mistakes.
“Today it was wrong from the beginning. So we must learn from the mistakes and prepare well for the next game.”