Chelsea’s game against Bayern to be behind closed doors

Chelsea’s Champions League game away to Bayern Munich next Wednesday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Uefa confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that supporters will not be able to attend the round-of-16 second leg.

It comes after a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people was issued by the regional Bavarian government in Germany on Tuesday.

Chelsea fans who purchased a ticket for the game will be able to receive a refund. Those who organised travel via the club’s official travel partner CTM will also receive a refund.

The Blues trail 3-0 from the first leg after being soundly beaten by the German side at Stamford Bridge last week.







