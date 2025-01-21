Maresca welcomes Chelsea win – but wants more from Madueke

Enzo Maresca was pleased Chelsea ended their winless run – but wants more from Noni Madueke.

The Blues beat Wolves 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, where second-half goals from Madueke and Marc Cucurella secured a first victory in six league matches.

After Tosin Adarabioyo’s third goal in as many games put the hosts ahead, Matt Doherty equalised for Wolves on the stroke of half-time following a blunder by Robert Sanchez, who fumbled Matheus Cunha’s corner.

But two goals in the space of five minutes after the interval clinched the points and moved Chelsea up to fourth in the table.

Head coach Maresca admitted: “After we conceded we lost a little bit of confidence.”

He added: “Second half, we controlled the game and are happy for the three points. We scored twice and could have scored more.”

Chelsea regained the lead when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed on Madueke’s cross and the ball dropped to Cucurella, who hooked it past keeper Jose Sa to mark his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal.

Then Madueke, who scored a hat-trick at Wolves earlier in the season, netted against them again.

Trevoh Chalobah, back in the side after being recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace, headed Cole Palmer’s free-kick towards goal and Madueke nodded in from a yard out.

But Maresca said: “Probably after he (Madueke) scored he stopped playing. This has to be one thing we need to improve immediately.

“Never be happy if you score one or two – always you have to go for more. After he scored the goal he stopped playing a little bit and it’s something that we need to improve.

“After the goal probably he was a little bit tired, but it’s the moment that we need to go for more.”

Midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia both missed the game after picking up injuries during last week’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

“We don’t know yet how long they are going to be out. Hopefully not too long,” Maresca said.







