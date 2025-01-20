Chelsea end winless run by beating Wolves

Chelsea 2 Wolves 1 24' Adarabioyo 45' Doherty 60' Cucurella

After Tosin Adarabioyo’s third goal in as many games put the Blues ahead, Matt Doherty equalised for Wolves on the stroke of half-time following a blunder by Robert Sanchez.

But two goals in the space of five minutes secured the points and lifted Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table.

They went ahead after Reece James’ effort from near the edge of the penalty area ricocheted to Adarabioyo, who fired home. The goal was initially disallowed for offside but was given after a VAR check.

Wolves were gifted a goal when Doherty poked in from close range after keeper Sanchez had fumbled Matheus Cunha’s corner.

Chelsea regained control after the interval.

First, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed on Madueke’s cross and the ball dropped to Cucurella, who hooked it past keeper Jose Sa to mark his 100th Premier League appearance with a goal.

Then Madueke, who scored a hat-trick at Wolves earlier in the season, netted against them again.

Trevoh Chalobah, back in the side after being recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace, headed Cole Palmer’s free-kick towards goal and Madueke nodded in from a yard out.

Chelsea were comfortable after that and youngster Tyrique George came on as a substitute for his league debut.

Nicolas Jackson had a goal disallowed and in stoppage time went close to adding a fourth when he shot wide after being teed up by Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Disasi 77), Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall (Gusto 77); Madueke (George 84), Palmer (Felix 84), Neto (Sancho 62); Jackson

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Nkunku, Guiu.