Chelsea recall Chalobah from Palace loan

Chelsea have recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his season-long loan at Crystal Palace.

The defender has returned to Chelsea with immediate effect after the club took up an option to bring him back to Stamford Bridge during January.

The decision has been taken largely because Wes Fofana remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and could be out for the rest of the season.

Chalobah, 25, made 12 Premier League appearances for the Eagles and has been in impressive form.

He was out of favour at Chelsea prior to his loan move – but could now be handed a chance to re-establish himself at the club.

He is expected to be in the squad for Monday’s home match against Wolves.







