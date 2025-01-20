Chelsea v Wolves player ratings

Chelsea moved back into the top four of the Premier League with a 3-1 win against Wolves. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Robert Sanchez: 5

Gifted Wolves an equaliser by dropping a corner at the feet of Matt Doherty at the end of the first half. He did make decent saves from Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen late on.

Reece James: 7

Looked in good condition on what was just his fourth league start of the season. His quality on the ball was a massive help throughout 75 minutes on the pitch.

Trevoh Chalobah: 8

Strolled through his first Chelsea start since the final day of last season. Made a number of good challenges and was only denied a goal by Noni Madueke nodding in his headed effort on the line.

Tosin Adarabioyo: 7

Was also composed at the back. Continued his goal-laden January with a well-taken finish as Wolves made a mess of getting out of their box from a corner.

Marc Cucurella: 8

Sound defensively but was also a regular threat in the Wolves penalty area, shown perfectly when he timed a run to meet a cross from Madueke and restore Chelsea’s lead.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Left rather isolated in midfield with both Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia absent but rose to the challenge. Made three tackles as he regularly broke up opposition attacks.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 5

Was pretty anonymous on his first Chelsea Premier League start. Flicked on a Madueke cross for Cucurella’s goal but otherwise did little to stake a claim for a regular place in the team.

Cole Palmer: 6

Seemed to play a more withdrawn role with Fernandez not in the side, and did well to add some tempo to several Chelsea attacks. Less involved in goal-scoring situations than we’ve come to expect.

Noni Madueke: 8

Started so well that Wolves opted to switch their wing-backs over midway through the first half to try and stop him. Was a constant danger and got the goal he deserved even if Chalobah’s effort did not need his assistance.

Nicolas Jackson: 5

Stretched Wolves with his willing runs but struggled to have much of an impact when Chelsea had the ball.

Pedro Neto: 5

Did not have a massive impact against his former side. Had a couple of promising situations to cross from but never found a team-mate in the box.

Jadon Sancho: 6

Added some energy down the Chelsea left and caught the eye with more than one intricate dribble.















