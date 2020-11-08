Drinkwater and Baba play for Chelsea’s development side in defeat at Everton



Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman featured for Chelsea’s development side against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Everton won 2-0 at the Community Stadium in Southport courtesy of second-half goals from Ellis Simms and Tyler Onyango.







Both Drinkwater and Baba played the full 90 minutes of the Premier League 2 game as they look to maintain their fitness ahead of possible moves in January.

The match came 24 hours after Chelsea’s Under-18 side hammered Leicester City 8-1.

Chelsea line-up: Ziger, Simeu, Colwill (Ekwah), Lawrence, Baba, Drinkwater, Bate, Livramento, Anjorin, Ballo (Peart-Harris), Fiabema (Brown).







