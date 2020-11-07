Chelsea v Sheffield Utd player ratings

Hakim Ziyech starred as Chelsea coasted to victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. Here’s how we rated the players in the 4-1 hammering of the Blades at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 6

The Senegalese was barely called into action and had no chance with the David McGoldrick goal, just the second he has conceded in eight games since joining.







Reece James: 8

James dominated the right flank, combining brilliantly with Ziyech in attack and showing maturity in his defensive duties. Even when he was committed to supporting, he had the pace and awareness to get back in time.

Thiago Silva: 8

Silva continued where he left off against Rennes in midweek, overseeing and organising the defence, winning his headers and tackles, using the ball wisely – and scoring the decisive third goal with a perfectly timed run and header.

Kurt Zouma: 7

The confidence just grows and grows from Zouma, with a new-found calmness beginning to show through to complement his obvious athleticism and physicality.

Ben Chilwell: 8

A second Blues goal capped a typically unflustered display from Chilwell, who was equally effective at both ends of the pitch.

N’Golo Kante: 8

Selected in the holding role to accommodate Kovacic, Kante excelled with the only blemish being when he switched off for the corner which led to the Blades goal. Other than that he dominated the midfield, providing reliable cover and ensuring he supported in attack where possible.

Mateo Kovacic: 7

Preferred to Jorginho and deployed in a more advanced role the Croatian delivered all that Frank Lampard could have wished. He teed up Tammy Abraham’s first-half equaliser and was a willing and able forward runner throughout. He should have scored from a Ziyech pass but selflessly opted to try to find Timo Werner when a strike at goal seemed the better option.

Mason Mount: 7

Quietly went about his business for the team, stretching the defence, fulfilling his defensive tasks and generally playing to his normal high standards. Mount was unlucky not to score with a fizzing strike in the final moments of a one-sided match.

Hakim Ziyech: 9

A sumptous display from the gifted winger whose delivery from set-pieces and in open play was sensational. Ziyech’s clever ball in behind set Kovacic free to tee up the opening goal and he also laid on the second and third goals as well as several other good chances. An awesome showing.

Tammy Abraham: 7

He led the line impressively, showing great strength and determination and providing a focal point for attacks as well as a threat in behind.

Timo Werner: 8

The German caught the eye with another bustling performance which matched quality and workrate. He will feel like he should have scored with a lob from one of the numerous exquisite Ziyech passes moments before he made the most of a fortunate ricochet to crash in the fourth goal of the day – his eighth in 12 appearances for Chelsea since his arrival.

Jorginho: 6

Slotted in seamlessly when he replaced Kovacic with 20 minutes remaining and the score still at 2-1 and he contributed to ensuring a more – and well deserved – emphatic win.







