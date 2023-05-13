Chelsea ‘too safe and too slow’ – Lampard

Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea were wasteful in their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the Blues but they failed to make the most of their possession and have now gone six home matches without a win.

Interim boss Lampard said: “If you want to win games then when you have 76% possession you need to be killers at the top end of the pitch.







”Raheem has proven to be that and we don’t have enough of that.”

Sterling’s return to goalscoring form was at least positive news for Chelsea, who have endured a miserable season and remain 11th in the Premier League table.

Lampard added: “Raheem is a player that has credit in the bank.

“He has been a regular goalscorer in the Premier League and for his country. He arrived for a cross and it was individual brilliance for the second. It’s what we need across the top end of the pitch.

“In the first half we lacked urgency, we were sideways and safe. In the second half when we showed urgency we scored.

“We lost 45 minutes in the game where we had all of the control and we weren’t doing exactly the things we said before the game.

“The last third has to be 100%. You have to have speed in the last third and at the moment we are too comfortable getting up there, too slow and it’s not hard to defend against.

“With big possession we should have more shots, be more clinical, have more killers, but at the moment that isn’t the case.”

N’Golo Kante missed the game with a groin problem and is unlikely to return before the end of the season.







