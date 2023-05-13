Sterling scores twice but Chelsea can only draw with Forest

Chelsea 2 Nottm Forest 2 13' Awoniyi 51' Sterling 58' Sterling 62' Awoniyi

Chelsea’s dismal season continued with another disappointing result at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling scored both their goals and Taiwo Awoniyi netted twice for relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

The visitors led at half-time after keeper Edouard Mendy, recalled for his first Blues appearance since November, made a mess of trying to claim Renan Lodi’s cross and Awoniyi was able to head home.

Chelsea were better in the second half and equalised six minutes after the restart.

Trevoh Chalobah sent the ball in from the right and Sterling’s shot went in after deflecting off Ryan Yates, who was on the ground after attempting to stop the cross.

Sterling struck again seven minutes later, breezing past Felipe on the left and then curling the ball beyond keeper Keylor Navas.

But Forest hit back through Awoniyi’s close-range header from Orel Mangala’s cross, making it six home games without a win for Chelsea.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 45), Fernandez, Gallagher, Madueke (Ziyech 72), Felix (Havertz 72), Sterling.

Subs not used: Kepa, Pulisic, Mudryk, D Fofana, Azpilicueta, W Fofana.







