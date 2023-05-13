Kante likely to miss remainder of season with new injury

N’Golo Kante is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a groin injury in training.

The problem kept Kante out of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest and he seems unlikely to feature again before the end of the campaign.

Interim boss Frank Lampard explained: “He hurt his groin in training on Friday. It’s a two or three-week injury.”







Kante, 32, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and recently returned to action after missing most of the season.

There has been speculation that the French midfielder might leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are assessing Mateo Kovacic, who limped off during the first half against Forest.







