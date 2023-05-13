Chelsea v Nottingham Forest player ratings

Chelsea’s dismal season continued with another disappointing result at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.







Edouard Mendy: 5

If this was an attempt to put Mendy in the shop window and drive up his price, it failed. Unconvincing and at fault as he came out flapping at the cross for Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Solid and error-free in the challenge but didn’t appear comfortable when he was being attacked. Increasingly effective when supporting in attack from right-back and set up Chelsea’s equaliser.

Lewis Hall: 6

An increasing threat on the left going forward, the academy graduate. A more than decent display that once again begs the question as to why Marc Cucurella was signed.

Thiago Silva: 7

Composed and unflappable and still a joy to watch no matter how dreadful Chelsea are – which they really were before the break. Silva showed trademark composure throughout and his influence and importance remains huge.

Benoit Badiashile: 6

He played too many sloppy passes early on and although not totally convincing against the power and athleticism of Awoniyi, he grew in confidence and was steady enough.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Chelsea are in desperate need of drive and leadership and he has yet to fully deliver it. The Argentine played several good long passes, notably in creating a great chance for Raheem Sterling, but only started to seize control of the game after the break.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Plenty of graft, plenty of tackling and running, but Gallagher was part of a midfield that exerted very little control and showed even less cohesion until the second half. His work-rate and commitment is exemplary.

Mateo Kovacic: 5

A miserable afternoon for the Croatian, who lacked zip and a willingness to drive forward and lost possession in the build up to Forest’s first-half goal, before injury forced his first-half substitution.

Noni Madueke: 7

Chelsea’s brightest light in a first half that was gloomy on so many levels. Got in numerous good attacking positions, many his own creating, but his end product was lacking until he cannily teed up Sterling’s leveller. It was still a performance of promise.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Unconvincing and lacking belief to the point of almost looking disinterested in a first half perfectly summed up by squandering a great one-on-one opportunity. But Sterling showed infinitely more effort and belief on the resumption, scoring two good goals, the second of which was a beauty.

Joao Felix: 5

The Portuguese’s quality is never in doubt, but he rarely showed it. Largely ineffective barring the odd glimpse or two, notably when a fine long-range effort went just over in the second half.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 7

Brought much-needed drive and dynamism to a static midfield, running with the ball from central areas, teeing up Sterling’s second goal and creating time and space for those sitting deeper with his positivity.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Late replacement Ziyech’s season has been a disaster and although he gave the ball away cheaply too many times, his quality and vision remains and he went close to creating a winner on a couple of occasions.

Kai Havertz: 6

He barely touched the ball after coming on and had very little chance to impress.








