Chelsea star Pulisic suffers injury setback

Christian Pulisic appears to have suffered a setback in his attempts to recover from a hamstring problem.

Pulisic was injured in the warm-up before last weekend’s game at Burnley.







Blues boss Frank Lampard seemed upbeat earlier this week about the American’s chances of a swift return, declaring the problem was “very minor” and that Pulisic should be back soon.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lampard ruled him out of Saturday’s game against Sheffield United – and revealed Pulisic has not even been able to train.

Lampard explained that his initial update was after Pulisic had returned to light training, but it later became clear that the player “wasn’t comfortable” and has not been able to join in with the rest of the squad.

“He’s not fit to play. He’s still suffering with his hamstring,” Lampard said.

“He’s not (training) at the moment. He trained at a low level in midweek when I made those quotes (about the injury being minor).

“He wasn’t comfortable, so we have to keep looking for the right solution.”

Keeper Kepa Arrizabalga is back in the Chelsea squad following a shoulder injury.







