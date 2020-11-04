Chelsea v Rennes player ratings

Chelsea coasted to victory over Rennes, making it two wins from three unbeaten matches in the Champions League so far this season. Here’s how we rated the players in the 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Edouard Mendy: 7

The keeper had very little to do in making it six clean sheets in seven Chelsea appearances, but showed wonderful concentration to make his first noteworthy save in the final ten minutes and looked confident and imposing when he was called into any sort of action.







Reece James: 8

The England right-back looked every bit as good as he has all season, with his considerable attacking qualities to the fore once again.

Thiago Silva: 8

Effortlessly brilliant with his distribution and in his defending. Silva was untroubled and always in control, dictating play and showing his range of passing from start to finish.

Kurt Zouma: 7

The presence of Silva alongside Zouma seems to buoy the Frenchman both with the ball and in his defensive duties and the understanding between the duo is growing with every game.

Ben Chilwell: 7

He was steadily impressive using the ball and always ready to overlap. And although Chilwell was not asked to do much defensively, he was dominant in the air and won some important headers.

Jorginho: 7

He played a vital part in laying the foundation for victory, filling in the gaps behind N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount and using the ball at a decent pace to keep the tempo high.

Mason Mount: 7

Busy and Kante-like in his running, Mount’s consistency level is outstanding for such a young player.

N’Golo Kante: 8

A nagging presence throughout, Kante was at his pesky best, winning possession at the last moment, hassling and harrying and dominating the midfield.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Another striking display, full of neat touches and some mesmeric footwork. Ziyech almost scored when he shot narrowly over after a lovely piece of control and first-time volley and then should have scored with a close-range half-volley.

Tammy Abraham: 7

A fine run to the front post led to Abraham scoring the third goal, which was just reward for a decent all-round performance leading the line.

Timo Werner: 8

Two beautifully taken penalties brought another two goals for the German, whose pace and direct running will always cause headaches whether he is deployed wide on the left or through the middle.

Emerson: 6

Did well enough, but did not pose anywhere near the threat of the man he replaced, Chilwell.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Solid and dependable after coming on for Kante, who fully earned an early cut.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

Rudiger made no mistakes and helped keep a clean sheet.

Olivier Giroud: 5

He didn’t see much of the ball but missed a great one-on-one opportunity soon after coming on and then wasted a glorious late headed chance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Teed up Giroud’s headed chance with a lovely cross and looked reasonably sharp.







