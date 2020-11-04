Lampard praises players and says Havertz is ‘fine’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he was “very pleased” with the Champions League win over Rennes and urged his players to “keep going” after making it 10 matches unbeaten.

The Blues won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, where Tammy Abraham scored after Timo Werner had twice netted from the penalty spot.







Chelsea were without Kai Havertz, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Lampard said the rest of the squad have since being re-tested and all were found to be negative.

He added: “I’ve spoken to Kai a couple of times since we found out.

“He was very disappointed, because he just wants to play.

“He had some minor symptoms yesterday. It escalated slightly today, but he’s fine.”







