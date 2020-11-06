Lampard praises Chelsea duo for their professionalism

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has praised the professionalism of veteran duo Thiago Silva and Olivier Giroud.

Brazilian centre-half Silva, 36, joined on a free transfer in the summer and has been key factor in the team’s recent defensive improvement, which has brought five consecutive clean sheets.







Striker Giroud, 34, has only started one game this season – the defeat on penalties against Tottenham in the League Cup.

But both players have had a “great” influence on the squad, Lampard says.

“Thiago’s influence has been huge,” Lampard added.

“His professionalism is very clear. That rubs off on players. They respect him.

“His performances have been very, very good and he manages himself, he trains well, he prepares well.

“It’s understandable why he’s had the amazing career he’s had so far and it’s been great to have him as part of the squad.

Silva can be a leader like Terry – Lampard

“The players look up to him, how he goes about his daily business and how he performs is great for younger players, for every player in the squad.

“It’s certainly a pleasure to coach and manage a player with that much intensity who wants to perform at the highest level.

“His age doesn’t feel a big deal. We’re managing him slightly but when you look at his performances and how he trains it’s a real positive story so far.

“Long may that continue not just for him but for the influence he has on the team.”

And Giroud, who recently became France’s second highest ever scorer, with 42 goals, has impressed despite finding himself behind both Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham in Lampard’s plans.

“He’s given a typically great response which is to train as well as possible and he has been amazing around the group,” the Blues head coach said.

“That’s just a fact with Oli and that’s maybe not always a fact with people out of the team. I can’t speak highly enough of him on that side.

“It’s part of my job I don’t like, with top players, top people, that are good around the group but not always playing.

“When Oli came in he performed very well at the restart. That was a huge factor in us getting in the top four so I had difficult selections for the team and then I do rely on great professionals and Oli is showing that.”







