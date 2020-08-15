Rotherham are looking to sign goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea.

Blackman, 26, is a product of Chelsea’s academy but has not made a first-team appearance for the club.







He has a year remaining on his Blues contract and Rotherham are looking to take him on a season-long deal.

It would be the eighth loan move of Blackman’s career.

He ended last season on loan at Bristol Rovers and has also had spells at Sheffield United, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Wycombe, Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem and Swedish side Ostersunds.







