Willian confirms departure after seven years at Chelsea



Willian has confirmed his departure from Chelsea.

Arsenal are expected to sign the out-of-contract winger, who spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.







Willian, 32, wanted a three-year contract to stay at Chelsea but the club were only willing to offer him a two-year deal.

“The time has now come to move on,” Willian wrote in an open letter to Chelsea fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt.”

Willian backed out of a proposed move to Tottenham and signed for Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for £30m in 2013.

He made 339 appearances for the Blues, won two Premier League titles and the Europa League and was twice voted the club’s player of the year.







