Chelsea boss Lampard says he is considering making changes

Frank Lampard says he will consider making changes following Chelsea’s fourth defeat in five league matches.

Bournemouth’s win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was Chelsea’s third home loss of the campaign.

And Blues boss Lampard will ponder his options ahead of next weekend’s London derby against rivals Tottenham.

“It’s something I always look at every week,” Lampard said.

“We’ve had games where we’ve rotated; sometimes it’s worked more, sometimes it’s worked less.

“Players have to show they can come in and make a difference, particularly in a moment like now.”

