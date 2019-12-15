Chelsea boss Lampard says he is considering making changes
Frank Lampard says he will consider making changes following Chelsea’s fourth defeat in five league matches.
Bournemouth’s win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was Chelsea’s third home loss of the campaign.
And Blues boss Lampard will ponder his options ahead of next weekend’s London derby against rivals Tottenham.
“It’s something I always look at every week,” Lampard said.
“We’ve had games where we’ve rotated; sometimes it’s worked more, sometimes it’s worked less.
“Players have to show they can come in and make a difference, particularly in a moment like now.”
Ini Ekpo
15/12/2019 @ 3:14 pm
Coach Lampard has a choice as to what he wants to do. Afterall it is team. For me,iam disappointed by him. He has allowed the initial successes to get the better of him. He’s so proud and cannot accommodate his team mate Girhou. He surprised wants to be worshipped, after all he is the coach. The club needs change of players and coach too too.
Alick Nyirenda
15/12/2019 @ 3:13 pm
4.4.2 formation is needed