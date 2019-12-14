Chelsea v Bournemouth player ratings

Chelsea suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League matches as Bournemouth scored late on for a 1-0 victory. Here’s how we rated each Blues player on a miserable day for Frank Lampard’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 6

Not called into action much and could not be blamed for the VAR-awarded winner, cleverly scored by Dan Gosling.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

The Spaniard had a tidy first half and sent in a fine cross from which Tammy Abraham hooked wide at the front post, but he was ineffective going forward in the second period.

Antonio Rudiger: 6

He played some impressive pinged passes in the opening quarter of the match, but then became obsessed with trying to switch play against a side who had quickly twigged. Rudiger made some trademark thumping challenges, but was also guilty of a couple of sloppy moments.

Kurt Zouma: 7

Made several vital recovery challenges and generally defended well on a very frustrating day for the Blues.

Emerson: 5

A simply awful miss with the goal gaping from five yards that cannot be put down as unfortunate despite forcing a brilliant save from Aaron Ramsdale capped an average display going forward. Chelsea’s full-backs are too regularly being found wanting in attack.

Jorginho: 7

Standard fare from the Italy international who covered huge swathes of territory, rarely wasted possession and linked play well. He did miss the comfort blanket of Matteo Kovacic though.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Kante was subdued by his own ludicrously high standards, particularly after the break, and never quite managed to master the midfield as he normally does.

Mason Mount: 5

A bright, encouraging start almost brought a goal, but Mount was barely noticeable in the second half and was replaced in the closing stages

Christian Pulisic: 6

Several jinking runs threatened to create openings in the first half and Pulisic remained lively despite Chelsea struggling to give him many chances to shine.

Willian: 5

The Brazilian was a peripheral figure and, given his experience and ability, needs to offer more when those around him are struggling.

Tammy Abraham: 6

Held the ball up well enough but was off target, albeit narrowly, with his two clear opportunities.

Matteo Kovacic: 7

The Croatian was surprisingly omitted in favour of Mount and impressed when he came on, bringing a dynamism and ability to run with the ball that was missing after the interval.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Looked sharper than on previous outings but still nowhere near his best.

Michy Batshuayi: 5

Barely had a look-in during his 17 minutes on the pitch.







