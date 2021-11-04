Chalobah signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea contract.

The 22-year-old academy graduate has established himself as a first-team player for the Blues this season.

He told Chelsea’s website: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.







“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games, so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of.

“His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract.”







