Malmo v Chelsea player ratings

Hakim Ziyech’s goal gave Chelsea another Champions League win, taking them a step closer to the knockout stages. Here’s how we rated each Blues player against Malmo.









Edouard Mendy: 6

Had virtually nothing to do as Chelsea dominated the game.

Andreas Christensen: 6

Malmo’s lack of forward threat meant Christensen was able to get up the pitch to help start attacks.

Thiago Silva: 6

Calm at the heart of the defence and almost scored when his flick from Ziyech’s left-wing corner was cleared off the line.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Typically eager to storm forward. Found Kai Havertz with a great ball in the second half but the German was unable to capitalise.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Had a decent game, but the more dynamic Reece James would no doubt have troubled Malmo more.

Jorginho: 6

Kept things ticking over in midfield against a team that were never likely to cause him problems.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 8

Took his latest chance to impress. Was bright throughout, creating chances for Havertz and always looking to stride towards the Malmo penalty area.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Had everything his own way on the left. Almost scored when he popped up in the middle in the first half but couldn’t apply the finish.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Better. Much better. Ziyech, who has struggled for form, produced an encouraging performance. Scored a simple goal and his all-round contribution was a big improvement on his recent outings. He was bright and creative, taking up useful positions and linking play well.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 8

Played very well and set up Ziyech’s goal with a darting run and perfect low cross. Usually more effective on the left rather than right, this time he helped Chelsea break Malmo’s resistance when he was switched to the right. He’s certainly happier in either of those attacking roles than at wing-back.

Kai Havertz: 7

Had a couple of chances and will be disappointed not to have scored. Worked hard up front though and was involved in the build-up to the goal.

Ross Barkley: 6

Another good cameo from Barkley, who came on for the final quarter of an hour.

Christian Pulisic: 6

Came on as a substitute for his first outing since August. His blushes were spared by an offside flag when he shot wide after rounding the keeper.







