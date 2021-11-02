Ziyech’s goal gives Chelsea victory over Malmo

Malmo 0 Chelsea 1 56' Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech’s goal gave Chelsea another Champions League win, taking them a step closer to the knockout stages.

Swedish side Malmo defended resolutely against the European champions, who dominated the game.

Goalkeeper Johan Dahlin produced first-half saves to deny Ziyech and Kai Havertz but could not prevent Chelsea going ahead 11 minutes after the interval.







Callum Hudson-Odoi collected Havertz’s pass and darted down the right before sending in a perfect low cross for Ziyech to apply a simple finish at the far post.

Thiago Silva almost doubled the lead when his flick from Ziyech’s corner was cleared off the line.

And Dahlin denied Havertz after the German was put through by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi (Pulisic 74), Ziyech (Barkley 74), Havertz.







