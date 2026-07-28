Alonso’s first game told us something about his Chelsea side

Chelsea’s first game under new head coach Xabi Alonso – a 6-4 win against Western Sydney Wanderers – brought plenty of excitement, plenty of goals, and was surprisingly informative for a pre-season game.

There were some interesting early insights into potential formations, promising signs from one or two star names, a hint of redemption – but also some worrying feelings of deja-vu.

Try before you buy?

Were Liam Delap and Tosin Adarabioyo both given starting spots to showcase their talents and try to speed up their exits?

If so, the shop window sale was more bargain-basement than bargain.

It’s difficult to see either featuring heavily in the Spaniard’s first team, given their form last season, and neither will have impressed Alonso.

Delap looked cumbersome and limited, while Tosin failed to lead, organise or inspire a defence that conceded three goals against second-rate opposition in the first 50 minutes and was guilty of some typical defensive errors.

Four at the back?

Much has been made of Alonso’s preferred formations. Will it be a case of four at the back or a middle three with wing-backs?

The opening game started with a four, but the signing of Marco Palestra has already suggested he is not wedded to one formation. And with the likes of Reece James, Jorrel Hato and Josh Acheampong in the squad, he has players who can fill different roles and bring flexibility across the defence.

The youth of today

Experience is obviously a priority, with Jordan Henderson and Danny Wellbeck both very much on the radar, as Alonso aims to bring stability and know-how to a team that all too often appeared lost last season.

But the standard of the youngsters coming through the Cobham production line continues to be of the highest quality.

A succession of Chelsea bosses have been pleasantly impressed by the young talent coming through, and Reggies Walsh (17) and Watson (18) both shone in the centre of the park, while 18-year-old Landon Emanolo showed real ability and composure playing at left-back.

Ryan Kavumo-McQueen helped tee up the first goal for fellow 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev, showing there is talent and promise across all areas. These players might help Alonso save the owners a few quid before the transfer deadline passes.

Chelsea attacking trio look sharp

A huge positive can be taken from the high-energy, high-class impact made by Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer.

But that’s no revelation. More surprising was the contribution of Jamie Gittens.

The young winger, who joined at the start of last season, can generously be described as having failed to impress last term. His confidence seemed to vanish early on and he became too predictable, reluctant to take on opponents, and then injury brought a poor season to an early finish.

Five league starts, with only 12 starts in total, and just one goal from a total of 27 appearances, makes for poor reading. But he has said all the right things in pre-season and looked ready to fight for his place and prove the [many] doubters wrong.

He needs a big pre-season and to be involved early when the campaign gets under way – and this 30 minutes at least hinted he is up for the challenge.