Chelsea interested in signing Henderson from Brentford

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Jordan Henderson from Brentford.

The former Liverpool midfielder, 36, was signed on a free transfer 12 months ago after leaving Ajax.

He impressed last season and Chelsea believe his experience could be a useful option for them.

The Blues are also keen to snap up Brighton’s veteran striker Danny Welbeck.

Henderson has a year remaining on his contract but Brentford seem willing to let him leave on a free transfer this summer.

He made 32 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season and was part of England’s World Cup squad.

He made one appearance at the tournament, as a substitute, before breaking his arm falling over advertising hoardings while celebrating their last-16 win over Mexico.