Henderson has surgery after suffering broken arm

Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery after breaking his arm while celebrating England’s World Cup victory over Mexico on Sunday.

The 36-year-old suffered the freak injury when he fell awkwardly while attempting to jump over pitchside advertising hoardings following the final whistle.

Henderson, who was an unused substitute during the match, required oxygen before being carried away on a stretcher.

The former Liverpool captain has since posted an update on social media from England’s tournament basecamp in the United States, confirming that the operation took place at the Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute.

Posting on Instagram, Henderson said: “Surgery done! Let’s get ready for the big one Saturday. Thank you to all the staff that looked after me at Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute. Especially the three surgeons who carried out the operation.”