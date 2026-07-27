Chelsea in talks to sign veteran striker Welbeck

Chelsea are in talks with Brighton about a potential deal to sign veteran striker Danny Welbeck.

The 35-year-old is keen to join the Blues and it appears an agreement between the clubs is close.

Welbeck scored 13 goals for Brighton last season and has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls since joining them in 2020.

He moved to Arsenal from Manchester United in 2014 and was with the Gunners for five years before a one-year spell at Watford.

Welbeck could now return to the capital, where he will add vast experience to Chelsea’s attacking options if a deal with Brighton can be thrashed out.

He has a year left on his contract, having signed an extension with the south-coast club in March, but it is understood that Brighton are not minded to stand in his way.

Chelsea look set to revamp their options up front this summer, with doubts over the futures of Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Emmanuel Emegha and Marc Guiu.

Meanwhile, new Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso says he has a plan for playing Cole Palmer and new signing Morgan Rogers together.

And there is speculation over the future of Pedro Neto, with Manchester City among clubs reported to be interested in the winger.