Transfer gossip: Speculation over Neto’s future

Chelsea are aware of reported interest in Pedro Neto, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

City are now managed by former Blues boss Enzo Maresca, who worked with Neto at Stamford Bridge.

The Mail say Chelsea are not actively looking to sell the winger, but that the club are mindful of rising player valuations across Europe after RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain placed £100m-plus price tags on Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola respectively.

The Mail say Chelsea have not yet revealed an asking price for Neto, though it is claimed they could demand up to £75m, with the club apparently feeling the overall lack of available wide options in the market makes interest in him inevitable.