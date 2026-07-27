Alonso has plan for playing Rogers and Palmer together for Chelsea

Xabi Alonso says he has a plan to play new signing Morgan Rogers alongside Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

The Blues recently completed a £117m deal to sign Rogers from Aston Villa.

Speaking in Australia ahead of Chelsea’s pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers, new boss Alonso said he expects the pair to complement each other.

“Yes, I have a plan, I have an idea and I can see them linking really well,” Alonso said.

“You need to have a good mix, good stability, and players that can play with more freedom.

“If we get that balance right and we get those special players in the right positions with good control, I think that we will be more competitive with the ball and against the ball.”

Alonso said Rogers’ ability to play across the attacking line was a main reason for bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

He can play through the middle or out wide – and featured in both positions for England during the World Cup.

“One of his best qualities is that he’s flexible,” Alonso added.

“In that pocket position close to the striker, close to the other number 10, but he’s played on the right side as well.

“Coming from the left in that position we are playing, he feels his flow. I’m sure that he will have good connections with the other players around him.

“If we get those little associations right between them, it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game.”