Chelsea complete signing of Rogers from Villa

Chelsea have completed the club-record £117m signing of England attacker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, which includes an option for a further year.

“I’m joining the biggest club in London,” he said in his announcement video.

“The way the club wants to go and how it wants to move forward is something I want to be a part of. I think it was just perfect for me. I just can’t wait to get going.”

The transfer makes Rogers the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, eclipsing the £107m paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

It also represents a new transfer record for an English player, surpassing the £116m fee Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

The move provides a significant addition to the squad for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso as he shapes his team ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Rogers scored 21 goals in 85 league appearances during his time at Villa and is regarded as one of England’s standout emerging players.