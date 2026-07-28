Ten goals in Alonso’s first game in charge of Chelsea

New signing Marco Palestra made his competitive debut, Estavao returned after injury, and Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Chelsea began life under new head coach Xabi Alonso with an entertaining 6-4 pre-season friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

First-teamers Cole Palmer, Jamie Gittens, Wes Fofana and Levi Colwill came off the bench just after the hour as Alonso gave minutes to most of his touring squad.

A youthful, defensively poor Blues trailed 3-2 by the time a raft of first-teamers appeared, but were level within three minutes as Joao jinked his way to the byline and found Gittens, who equalised.

And although the A-side briefly led again through a Jarrod Carluccio shot, two composed strikes from Joao and a tap-in a nine-minute treble ensured a victory.

Prior to the impressive late attacking show, inspired by Joao and a sharp-looking Palmer, a young Chelsea side led by Tosin Adarabioyo and featuring Liam Delap looked defensively at sea in the first half in Sydney, despite taking the lead through a stunning strike from 17-year-old Dastan Satpaev.

The Australian team turned things around to lead 2-1 thanks to a header from Aydan Hammond from a corner and a neat finish from Anthony Pantazopolous, only for Dario Essuga’s slick finish to level things.

Chelsea trailed again at 3-2 soon after the interval, the star names ensured a winning start under their Spanish boss.

Youngsters Reggie Watson and Reggie Walsh both impressed in midfield, as did many of the academy graduates on display, but Alonso will have been even more pleased with the return of winger Estavao after a grade four hamstring tear, and the impact of talisman Palmer.

Chelsea: Sharman-Lowe (Sanchez 63), Subuloye (Palestra 63), Acheampong (Fofana 63), Tosin (c) (Colwill 63), Emenalo (Anselmino 63); Watson, Essugo (Nicoll-Jazuli 46); Kavuma-McQueen (Kellyman 46, Estevao 63), Walsh (Palmer 63), Satpayev (Gittens 63); Delap (Joao Pedro 63)

Subs not used: Curd, Diakite, Lavia.