Brentford defender Roerslev set to complete Wolfsburg move

Brentford right-back Mads Roerslev is set to complete a move to Wolfsburg.

A deal has been agreed for the German club to take Roerslev, 25, on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent move this summer.

He has been with Brentford since 2019 and has 122 league appearances for the club, with 50 of them coming as a substitute. He played in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

The Dane’s contract expires at the end of next season.

Roerslev is being allowed to move on following the recent signing of right-back Michael Kayode from Fiorentina, and with Aaron Hickey on the way back from injury.







