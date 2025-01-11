Aaron Hickey has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Brentford.

The deal includes an option for the club to extend the Scotland international full-back’s contract by a further year.

Hickey, 22, has been out injured for the past 14 months.

He has made 37 appearances since moving to west London from Italian side Bologna in 2022.

He recently resumed light training and is expected to rejoin the squad soon.

“I’m back on the pitch running, so I’m not far away. I’m just building up fitness and, hopefully, in the next few weeks, I’ll be back training with the team,” he told the club website.

“It’s been a very long time – it’s been difficult and disappointing for me. But these things happen and, now, I just have to make sure I’m mentally strong and ready to come back into the team again.”

Hickey is the second Brentford player this week to sign a new deal, with Keane Lewis-Potter having also extended his contract.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “I’m happy that we’ve signed a new contract with Aaron.

“He has struggled with injuries over the last year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel now.

“We know that, before he was injured, he was a very good full-back with a high ceiling and with high potential.

“Now, it’s about getting Aaron back on the grass and getting him games so he can show his high level again.”







