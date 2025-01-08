Lewis-Potter signs new long-term Bees contract

Keane Lewis-Potter has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford.

The 23-year-old’s new deal runs until the summer of 2031, and the club has an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months.

Lewis-Potter has played in every game for the Bees this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

He has been with Brentford since signing from Hull City in July 2022.

Lewis-Potter managed one goal and one assist in his first season with the club, which was prematurely ended by a knee injury.

He played more frequently last season, and featured in 30 Premier League games, scoring three times.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes he will go on to have a”big future” with Brentford.

“I’m very happy that we’ve agreed a new contract with Keane. He has been through a great development over the last couple of years,” Frank said after the deal was confirmed on Wednesday.

“We know that he’s an offensive player – a winger – mostly, but he can play all the front four roles. What he’s also turned out to be is a very flexible and versatile player that can play multiple other positions.

“For me, he is a fantastic Brentford player with a big skillset… There is a big future for him here.”

Lewis-Potter, meanwhile, said he was thankful to get the contract signed and praised head coach Frank for aiding his development.

“He talks to me every day in training, helps me improve, and he’s got full confidence in me – as a player, that’s what I want,” he said.

“Since I’ve joined, the whole club has been so good with me. I feel like I’ve developed so much, especially this season.”







