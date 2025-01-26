Bees beat Palace to make it back-to-back away wins

Crystal Palace 1 Brentford 2 66' Mbeumo (pen) 80' Schade 85' Esse

Bryan Mbeumo’s retaken penalty and Kevin Schade’s header helped Brentford to victory at Selhurst Park.

The Bees held on after Romain Esse pulled a goal back, making it two successive away wins – having previously not won away this season.

In boss Thomas Frank’s 300th match in charge, they went ahead midway through the second half.

After Nathan Collins was tripped by Maxence Lacroix, Mbeumo fired the resulting penalty against the post.

However, VAR spotted encroachment by Palace’s former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi, leading to a retake which the grateful Mbeumo converted.

Schade doubled the lead with a fine header from a cross from the outstanding Mikkel Damsgaard – the Dane’s eighth goal assist of the season.

Schade clashed heads with Palace’s Chris Richards in the process and was subsequently taken off.

Brentford seemed to be home and dry after the second goal but new signing Esse netted with his first touch after coming on as a substitute for his Eagles debut.

Former QPR star Ebere Eze, who had earlier hit the post with a free-kick, crossed to the far post and Daniel Munoz pulled the ball back for Esse to score.

Brentford: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Norgaard (Jensen 54), Damsgaard (Mee 93); Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Yarmoliuk 84).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Kim, Maghoma, Konak, Carvalho, Ajer.