Van den Berg close to Brentford move

Brentford are close to signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

A deal has been agreed with the Merseyside club and Van den Berg, 22, has been discussing personal terms.

He would be the second player signed by the Bees from Liverpool this summer, with Fabio Carvalho having recently been bought.

Van den Berg moved to Anfield from Dutch club PEC Zwolle in 2019 but has made only four first-team appearances for the Reds.

He was on loan at German club Mainz last season and previously spent 18 months on loan at Preston.







