Frank hails Brentford trio after victory over Palace

Thomas Frank hailed the impact of his attacking trident of Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade after Brentford’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Mbeumo and Wissa both found the net at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Schade also impressing on what was his first Premier League start since suffering a serious adductor injury last season.

Frank suggested Brentford won’t need to replace Ivan Toney if the England striker leaves during this transfer window – he was left out of the squad amid doubts over his future.

“I thought that Bryan, Wiss and Kevin were very good today and they were a constant threat,” said the head coach.

“Bryan started last season fantastic, got hard done by an injury but is now up to speed so it’s very nice.

“Of course you want the season to start well and you are very happy when your attacking players are performing.”

Wissa started against Palace in the central striker role that Toney has made his own throughout his time in west London, and bundled in the winning goal when Dean Henderson could not hold a Nathan Collins effort.

After scoring 12 Premier League goals last season, the DR Congo international could be set to lead the line for the foreseeable future as summer signing Igor Thiago recovers from a knee injury.

Frank confirmed that he wants Wissa to remain at the club despite speculation surrounding his future.

Frank said: “Every single time Ivan has not played, I think Wissa has stepped up and done well and he did today.

“I was very pleased with him; it was a real striker goal. It is not the most beautiful but in a way it is because you need to follow in and be there for the tap in.

“I thought his overall game was good. His link up play and hold up play was good.

“A lot of the time we used him as the out ball and played into his feet, and he was very good on the transition as well.”







