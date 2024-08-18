Frank insists Brentford don’t need replacement for Toney

Thomas Frank insists he does not believe Brentford will need to add another forward to their squad if Ivan Toney departs before the transfer window closes.

Toney was left out of the squad for the Bees’ Premier League opener against Crystal Palace because of interest in the England striker, who is in the final year of his contract.







Igor Thiago, widely seen as Toney’s replacement when he arrived this summer, has been sidelined by a knee injury.

But head coach Frank says he is convinced his side would be strong enough without Toney.

“It’s a little bit similar to last season [when Toney was suspended],” he said.

“We have enough in the offensive players, plus we have Igor coming back.

“I don’t know exactly when that will be, probably a couple of months down the line, but we are comfortable with what we’ve got now.”

Fabio Carvalho came on to make his Brentford debut in the closing stages of the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, where the hosts won 2-1.

The former Fulham man signed from Liverpool earlier this week, and Frank is looking forward to seeing more of him in the weeks to come.

Frank said: “I’m very excited about Fabio, I think he looked good in training.

“I think I’ve got a good squad of good players.

“Of course, like any player, he needs to force his way into the team, but I like what I see.

“He’s integrated well. I’ve just said thanks to him in the dressing room for being so quick to integrate.”

